Following a year-long search, the interim Chief of Police, Ed Owens, has been selected to fill the permanent position.
Owens began his career in 1990 in Emporia as a Patrolman after earning a degree in Sociology and Criminology from Fort Hays State University. During his tenure with the Emporia Police Department, Owens has served on the Bike Patrol, as a Narcotics Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and K-9 drug task force among many other leadership roles.
"I am honored to be selected and excited to get started in earnest," Owens said. "I'm a firm believer in transparency and one of my goals this year will be a policy review that includes updates to our website where Emporians can find information about EPD procedures and practices."
The City began the search for a new chief in January 2020 following the retirement of Chief Cronk in December 2019. Because of the ongoing COVID safety protocols, the search took longer than originally planned.
City Manager, Mark McAnarney is pleased with the selection of Owens and noted the lengthy process hampered by COVID-19, "I am confident that Chief Owens will continue to engage the community, as he has for the past 14 months, in a positive manner. He will lead the department to reflect Emporia as a safe and welcoming community while maintaining the highest professional standards. We appreciate the patience of our community and the work of the search team as the pandemic has lengthened this process."
Owens noted that the pandemic has been among the more challenging if not the most challenging of his career, "Sorting the Governor's orders, local orders, how these policies affect the lives of our community and keeping the staff safe has been difficult for all law enforcement throughout Kansas. I am proud of our Department and our community in the handling of so many unknown details."
Originally from Colorado, Owens moved at a young age with his family to St. Francis, Kansas. In 2001 he was named Emporia Police Department Officer of the Year and has been honored as a Supervisor of the Year three times. He is also a September 2010 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy Class 242.
While the process was marked by unavoidable delays, Emporia Mayor, Rob Gilligan is pleased with the selection of Owens and grateful to those involved in the search process.
"I am pleased we received interest from several strong candidates across the region. The search process amid the circumstances is to be commended. At the end of the day, the process was excellent, they met with several qualified applicants and ultimately, the selection of Chief Owens emerged as the best fit for our community."
Owens begins his official duties immediately.
