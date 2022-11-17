Susan Joanne (Elam, Werts) Gunkle passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was 71 years old. Susan was born on July 29, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas to Dorothy and Harley Elam. Susan graduated from North High School where she was a popular and athletic student. She attended the University of Kansas and spent many years as a nurse before leaving the profession to follow her dreams of owning a record store. Susan moved to Emporia in 1981 where she opened Middle Earth, which was later renamed Wizards. She operated the store until 2016 when she retired. A fixture for locals, she could be counted on to identify any song within three notes.
Suzi J was a force of nature. Despite her petite size, her laughter could fill a room. She was an athletic adventure waiting to happen. She loved swimming, softball, running, skiing (water and snow) and proving that she was the best athlete you ever knew. Her competitive nature extended to a long running family cribbage tournament. She loved to travel. She and Alan explored much of North America and Europe.
Susan is survived by her husband, Alan Gunkle; two daughters, Cara Blevins (Neil) of Nottingham, Maryland and Briana Bonomo of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Sophie Blevins and Nicholas Bonomo. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Elam (Valerie Philips); niece, Kelly Elam (Ed Kelzer); and grand-niece, Quinn Kelzer, all of Wichita.
She was a wizard in life, and music, who brought magic to those in her realm. She will be dearly missed.
A visitation with the family will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022 between 6-7 pm and services will be at 10 am Saturday, November 19, 2022, both at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home at 605 State St, Emporia, Kansas, 66801.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Emporia Zoo, a place she loved. And if you’re in Emporia, take a stroll through their lovely exhibits and have a chat with the animals like she always did. Checks should be made out to the Friends of the Zoo or donations can be made through the zoo’s website at: emporiazoo.org.
