OLPE -- The Olpe volleyball team will be dominated by new faces in 2021.
Crystal Heins takes over as head coach after Marilyn Stueve’s retirement last year and Jessica Broyles has come on board as Heins’ assistant coach.
Additionally, the Eagles graduated eight seniors off of last year’s team -- which went 26-7 before falling to Lebo in the quarterfinals of the 1A Division I sub-state tournament -- leaving this season’s squad needing to fill in holes in places all over the court.
While Heins acknowledged that her team this year lacks much in the way of varsity experience, she is still optimistic about the season.
“This group of ladies has a high team serving average,” she said. “They have a competitive spirit and want to play the game.”
That being said, she understands the importance of getting out on the court and actually taking on other varsity squads.
“The key to our success will be working together as a team and gaining confidence through game experience,” she said.
Heins is keeping the season goals simply and somewhat open-ended, saying that she wants to see each individual player get better every day throughout the season. She also plans to take that moment-by-moment approach to each match on the schedule.
“Our outlook on the league is to take one game at a time,” she said.
While transitional periods can be difficult for any team -- whether that be with the first year of a new coach, a season with mostly inexperienced players or, as in Olpe’s case, both -- Heins is eager to get out on the floor.
“I am excited to see the girls step up and show everyone how talented they are,” she said.
