A possible standoff is currently in progress at the Whittier Place Apartments. The Emporia Police Department is on the scene.
Property Manager Cynthia Bell-Weltha said the entrance to the apartment complex, located at 1200 and 1300 Whittier Place Lane, is currently blocked off by EPD.
According to posts on social media, the standoff may involve a firearm. A resident at Whittier Place Apartments told The Gazette that the incident is happening in building no. 3 on the third floor.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
