The Emporia State tennis teams both came away with wins against Ottawa on Sunday afternoon at the EHS Courts. The women won 6-1 while the men took a 4-3 victory.
The Hornet men had to come back after dropping two of three doubles matches to trail 1-0 going into singles play. Harrison Brown and Pablo Carranzo teamed up for the only doubles win for Emporia State, 6-1 at No. 3.
Theo Belmonte started the Hornet comeback with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles and Carranzo gave Emporia State the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win at the No. 5 spot. Brown put the Hornets up 3-1 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 6 singles while Taylor Nelson clinched the dual win with a 7-6, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles.
Emporia State's women took advantage of a default at the No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles position on the way to a 6-1 team win.
Karen Santiago Sanchez and Cyrielle Peyroche won at No. 2 double and along with the default at No. 3 gave Emporia State a 1-0 lead headed to singles.
It was 2-0 Emporia State thanks to the default at No. 6 singles when Colby Fugit won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 to pull the Hornets within a win of clinching. Kelsie Burr was leading 6-1, 2-0 at No. 4 when her opponent withdrew giving the Hornets the point and clinching the dual victory. Santiago Sanchez won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 and Peyroche picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles to finish the scoring for Emporia State.
The next regular season action for Emporia State will be March 20 at Concordia University (Neb.) in Seward, Neb. First serve for both the men and women is set for 1:00 p.m. The Hornet men are scheduled to play an exhibition against Seward CC on March 13 at the EHS Courts.
Men's Results
ESU 4, OU 3
No. 1 Claudio Quinones (OU) d. Andy Graf (ESU) 6-7, 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 Blake Sprouse (OU) d. Luiz Maia (ESU) 6-2, 7-6, 10-8
No. 3 Taylor Nelson (ESU) d. Jhoel Quinonez (OU) 7-6, 6-2
No. 4 Theo Belmonte (ESU) d. Luke Graham (OU) 6-3, 6-0
No. 5 Pablo Carranzo (ESU) d. Oscar Aguilera (OU) 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 Harrison Brown (ESU) d. Erik Czapinski (OU) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
No. 1 Quinones/Quinonez (OU) d. Taylor/Graf (ESU) 6-4
No. 2 Sprouse/Graham (OU) d. Maia/Belmonte (ESU) 6-2
No. 3 Brown/Carranzo (ESU) d. Aguilera/Czapinski (OU) 6-1
Women
No. 1 Karen Santiago Sanchez (ESU) d. Julia Perez Wienese (OU) 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 Cyrielle Peyroche (ESU) d. Uana Goranova (OU) 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 Priyanshi Sharma (OU) d. Silvana Caceres (ESU) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8
No. 4 Kelsie Burr (ESU) d. Taylor Alterman (OU) 6-1, 2-0, default
No. 5 Colby Fugit (ESU) d. Kaylee Pennington (OU) 6-1, 6-0
No. 6 Emma Biggs (ESU) win by default
Doubles
No. 1 Perez Wienese/Garanova (OU) d. Caceres/Burr (ESU) 6-4
No. 2 Santiago Sanchez/Peyroche (ESU) d. Alterman/Sharma (OU) 6-2
No. 3 Fugit/Biggs (ESU) win by default
21, 54123
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.