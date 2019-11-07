Emporia City Commissioners accepted a $17,000 donation from the Emporia Eastside Community Group during an action section Wednesday afternoon in the Municipal Courtroom.
The funds, which were awarded to the group by the Jones Trust, are designated to be used toward improvements at Eastside Memorial Park, located at Ninth Avenue and East Street. The Jones Trust awarded $90,000 toward a $135,000 upgrade project at the park in July, with work on basketball courts and sidewalks already underway.
Al Slappy, a longtime member of the group, said the organization has been working for more than 20 years to bring improvements to the park. The group raises money through various fundraisers and activities throughout the year.
“The Emporia Community Foundation has allowed us to be a part of [Match Day],” Slappy said. “This is a fairly big thing. ... We would like to help you build this park and help make the community a lot better than what it is. There’s a lot of history in that area.”
Willie Finch, a fellow group member, echoed Slappy’s sentiments about the importance of improving Eastside Memorial Park as well as that area of town.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re not going to give up and we’re going to keep working with the city to improve the area,” Finch said. “It’s just going to take time. We’re just going to continue and do whatever it takes.”
ECF Executive Director Becky Nurnberg said she has been impressed with Slappy and the rest of the Eastside Community Group for the work they have done over the years.
“To paraphrase the mission of the Community Foundation, it’s for the betterment of the community,” she said. “I can’t find a better project to do something like this.”
Mayor Jon Geitz praised the partnerships that have helped build and maintain Eastside Memorial Park over the years.
“This is a great partnership between the Jones Trust, the Community Foundation, the Eastside Community Group and the City of Emporia for one of our parks,” Geitz said. “So, thank you. Thank you for supporting us and making Eastside Memorial Park the best it can be.”
Current improvements at the park are expected to be completed in the spring.
Utility increase
Commissioners also formally approved modified utility rate increases for 2020.
Emporia residents will see a 5 percent increase in water service, 10 percent increase for sewer and no increase for polycart trash service starting in January. Overall, this amounts to about a 6 percent increase, which works out to less than $5 per month increase for most households.
“Let’s be very clear to the general public, this is not raising your whole bill 15 percent,” Commissioner Becky Jaggard Smith said. “That’s not how the math works.”
“The average charge for household is a 6.33 percent increase,” Finance Director Janet Harrouff confirmed. “It’s about a not quite $5 per month increase.”
Commissioner Rob Gilligan said rate increases are, unfortunately, a necessity in maintaining the city’s utilities.
“It’s a catch 22 in government,” he said. “We’re always told that taxes and fees are too high, we’re always told we’re not doing enough work and not investing enough in our community, and it turns out that revenue drives what you can invest. So, we have to make a decision if we’re going to make the investments we want, we have to be able to acquire the revenue needed. I think the city commission has done a pretty great job of balancing our needs of investing in our community to cost experience to our consumers if you compare our rates and our quality of service to any other community.”
Gilligan said although the lower rate increase will dip the city’s reserve water fund under the city’s budgeted 20 percent goal, he was not overly concerned.
“We really need to balance the cost of services against the affordability of our community,” he said. “I think we made a good decision today.”
Emporia residents should expect to see more utility increases in the coming years, including possibly two more years of increases for sewer service. Those increases are in place to pay for the upgraded wastewater treatment plant that was completed earlier this year.
“We’re ahead of the curve on the wastewater treatment plant,” Gilligan said. “We’ve gotten ours built. There are a few other communities in Kansas that have updated their wastewater treatment plants the way we have. Many more will have to do it in the future. Those communities will catch up in fees, I promise you.”
Commissioners also:
• Approved a five-year contract with Cochran Head Vick and Co for auditing services for a total of $160,870.
• Authorized the Emporia Friends of the Zoo to construct a Kookaburra exhibit at the David Traylor Zoo.
• Approved the Solid Waste Management Plan.
• Approved the purchase of three new pick-up trucks for city departments, including a Nissan Frontier priced at $23,510; a Ford F150 for $21,642; and a Ford F350 for $38,563. All prices include trade-ins.
