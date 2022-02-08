February is Black History Month and there have been many influential people of color who called Emporia and Lyon County home.
We are partnering with the Lyon County History Center this month to tell some of those stories. Is there someone you think we should feature? Email news@emporia.com and let us know.
The first story we will share is that of Catherine Williams Carter, who was celebrated as one of Emporia’s oldest citizens when she died Dec. 10, 2010. She was 111.
Born in Burlingame on Nov. 22, 1899, Carter lived through both world wars, the Great Depression, the Industrial Age, Prohibition, women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement. She saw the development of modern technology, cinema, television, automobiles, airplanes, space flight and computers.
She lived through 19 presidencies and 43 of the first 44 modern Olympic games, missing only the first one in 1896.
“Every day, there’s been a change,” Carter told The Emporia Gazette in 2004. “Every day, I wake up and I want to know what’s changed.”
According to that article, published Nov. 23, 2004, Carter came to Emporia in 1919 with her two brothers Clayton and Elijah Williams. In 1921, their mother joined them and they all lived together in a house on East Street. Carter lived in the same house until she was 100 years old. In May 2001, she moved into Emporia Presbyterian Manor, where she lived until her death.
“I can’t do nothing like I use to,” she said at the time. “But I get to do a lot by myself here. I dress myself every day and I curl my own hair, but I wish I could get in the kitchen and make me a lemon pie.”
For Carter, helping others has been her way of life. When she was young, she and her brother Clayton Williams worked and saved money so their brother, Elijah Williams, could attend school. Elijah Williams later went on to Howard University, where he ran track.
Catherine Carter worked in a tearoom for many years and also worked at Newman’s Department Store.
“I used to help a lot of people so I know it’s hard,” she said. “But I think all people are wonderful. They’re all the same in the mind and the heart.”
In 1926, Carter married Allen Lee Carter. The couple had one child who died shortly after birth. Allen Carter died in 1959 — at the age of 71.
Catherine Carter told The Gazette that love is what had helped her to live so long — well, love and garlic that is.
“I eat a lot of garlic,” she said. “I eat garlic and try to love everybody.”
More information about Carter can be found in the Catherine Williams Carter Collection, housed at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St. The collection includes greeting cards, a pair of little gold reading glasses and a number of photographs.
