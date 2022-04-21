A pre-dawn collision on U.S. 50 west of Emporia left one person injured Thursday.
A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Jessica Brauer, 30, was hurt while driving west around 5:20 a.m. Jeanette Myers, 54, reportedly turned into her path from Road E.
Brauer was taken to Newman Regional Health by a private vehicle. Deputies indicated her injuries were not serious.
Myers was not hurt. Both drivers received tickets from law enforcement.
Jason Taylor with the Emporia Fire Department said a third person was in one of the vehicles, but also was not hurt.
The addresses of the drivers were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.