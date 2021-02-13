Special to The Gazette
Recently, Sertoma Club of Emporia presented a generous donation to the Emporia Senior Center, Inc. These funds were restricted to assist the staff at the ESC in promoting their organization as part of a rebranding strategy. A small portion of these funds were also restricted to assist with the purchase of furniture.
Sertoma Club and the Emporia Senior Center have partnered in various ways over the years. Since 2018, Sertoma specifically assisted with painting the ESC’s park shelter house. This effort was in conjunction with an anonymous donation received to purchase 2 ADA coated wire picnic tables. Often one can see folks enjoying their lunch or meeting friends for coffee at these tables. The ESC has utilized not only the shelter, but the picnic tables as part of their continuous fundraising efforts. This included an “Old Fashioned July 4th Celebration” in 2019.
Volunteers who staff the ESC’s “Success Team” will often refer folks seeking assistance with hearing aids to Sertoma. For those who seek assistance with donated hearing aids they should contact Sertoma directly. Donated hearing aids assist those who require them since they are normally not covered by insurance.
Both Sertoma Club and those who benefit from the Emporia Senior Center are blessed by these two organizations who not only serve Lyon County seniors, but a community of all ages.
Many thanks to the generosity of Sertoma and to all who support both organizations. For more information, please contact a member of Sertoma Club or the Emporia Senior Center.
