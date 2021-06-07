Four time Unbound Gravel champion Dan Hughes welcomed a new class of gravel grinders to the 1,000 Mile Club Sunday morning.
The Lawrence-based cyclist started the club in 2015 after he completed his fifth 200-mile race.
"It is tough enough to do one with high heat and winds and chunky courses," he said. "You might catch a mud year or you might catch a year that is perfect, but anybody who comes back and does it five times, lines up five times, I think that deserves some recognition."
The group Sunday received a 32-ounce Weiss goblet, which Hughes hoped was large enough to hold whatever beverage the riders needed after logging another 200 miles this weekend.
"Whatever they need to drink and forget the day — it might be a Bloody Mary, it might be iced tea, I don't know," he said, adding that he was glad to add more people to the list each year. "I feel like it's growing the family every year. Some of those people I've known for years and years and years and are great friends of mine."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.