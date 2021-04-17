Reviewed by Cynthia Kane
“Bad Habits.” Gentry, Amy. Mariner Books, 2021. $25.00.
Full disclosure: I have spent my entire career in academe. Now, I have never worked in the type of intense competitive situation that Amy Gentry outlines so well in her novel “Bad Habits.” I admit, though, that I understood completely the baffling nature of graduate study and the frustration of so many students described by Gentry in this wickedly funny work.
Mackenzie Claire Woods, known as “Mac” during her college years and later as “Claire” in her enviable tenure-track faculty position, thinks that she has found an intellectual home when she is accepted into a vaguely titled graduate program, Emerging Studies. Her best friend from high school, Gwen, is the driving force behind Mac’s admission and they both look forward to pushing themselves toward even greater academic challenges in the Program.
The first barrier to their goal is Bethany Ladd, the faculty star of Emerging Studies. Bethany made her reputation through an incomprehensible book called “Ethical Negation”, and no one wants to admit that they do not understand her work. Bethany is also the chief organizer of applications to the Joyner Fellowship, a fully funded opportunity for a graduate student to secure the brass ring of an Ivy League professorship.
The catch is that Bethany demands a student’s attention at all times, to all matters. In addition, Bethany’s husband, Rocky, is also determined to sponsor his own student for the Joyner Fellowship. They, along with Mac and Gwen, become caught up with mind games that are designed to test loyalties within and outside the Emerging Studies department.
Gentry, who holds a Ph.D. in English, is perfectly in tune with the simultaneously hilarious and tragic themes that unite and separate Mac and Gwen. Mac is tied to her overly dependent mother and her sister with autism, while Gwen seemingly has no worries about money or her place in the Program. Their apparently accidental reunion at a conference 10 years after their time in the Program is the catalyst for revealing a host of secrets related to the Joyner Fellowship.
“Bad Habits” may make you think twice about a university career. Ultimately though, it is a very insightful commentary upon any workplace that “could be like family ... When we were burdened with impossible tasks and surrounded with words as impenetrable as swarms of bees, they made the Program survivable.”
