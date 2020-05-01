Lyon County Public Health announced the addition of several provisions and restrictions to the local implementation of a statewide reopening plan Friday.
"We spent the day talking with partners about what this looks like for our community, and what this looks like in our own community," Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said. "We encourage everyone to follow the state plan — that is the foundation moving forward — however, we do have some added restrictions in our public health order dated May 1, 2020."
In addition, all dine-in services at restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food are prohibited. Food may be served for consumption off-premises, through such means as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive through, carryout and curbside pick-up. Self-service food and beverage services are prohibited.
"We are also strongly encouraging individuals in our community, and businesses in our community to require that, people wear facial coverings," Fell said, adding that those coverings could be cloth masks, bandanas, scarfs or similar items. He said the facial coverings should be worn following CDC recommendations for age and ability to remove them unassisted.
Those added restrictions, Fell said, are directly related to the current upward trend of infections in the county.
"We need the entire community to participate in these mitigation tactics because we are in an upward trend, so that we can move forward through the different phases," he said. "We may be behind a little bit, and if this doesn't stop, in 14 days it's likely that we won't be in a downward trend. These will be some longterm strategies to reduce those cases so we can move on to the different phases of the state's plan."
Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively said in a written release that every resident had a role in getting the county into the next phase of recovery.
“We all have a personal responsibility for the health and well being of our community," she said.
For more information on the local orders, visit www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
Keep in mind that when wearing a facial mask that it may make it more likely that you will touch your face in adjusting the mask when out in public and that would increase your chances of infection if you have had contact with infected surfaces and do not sanitize your hands first. I know there can be issues with eyeglasses fogging up, so address that before going out into public to lessen the chance of touching your face with your hands. Honestly, when in public, you should really not touch your face ever with all the other stuff that circulates in the public now! There are two schools of thought on wearing masks, I'm choosing not to wear one, but I do see some more probably "compromised" people are wearing them. I do wish our medical people would mention about the increased chance of infection if someone is touching their face to adjust those masks without sanitizing their hands!!!
