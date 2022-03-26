EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
United Way of the Flint Hills who raised $280,000 for 22 community organizations. The allocation committee selected organizations that focus on education, children, strengthening and supporting vulnerable and aging populations and community safety. The following agencies received funding this year: Building Blocks Child Care, Camp Alexander, CASA of the 8th Judicial District, Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, Communities in Schools, Corner House, Cradle to Career Literacy Center,, CrossWinds Counseling, East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging, Emporia Child Care, Food For Students, Girl Scouts of the Kansas Heartland, Help House of Osage County, Housing & Credit Counseling, Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Kansas Children’s Service League, Kansas Legal Services, LEAP! @ ESU, Morris County Care and Share, Sacred Heart Child Care, SOS, Inc., and The Salvation Army. We thank the United Way of the Flint Hills for being a difference maker in our community.
LeLan Dains and the Emporia Spanish Speakers club who are starting program called Los Puentes which is a youth Spanish program to focus on cultural education through language learning, food, music arts, and craft projects. This program was organized two years ago but was put on hold due to COVID 19.
St. Patricks Day committee who raised more than $30,000 and it will be donated to 13 local agencies. The money will be donated to: Buffy Animal Welfare Group, Camp Hope, Didde Catholic Campus Center, ESU Special Education, Flint Hills Technical College Scholarship, Forever Home Pet Rescue, Hartford City Veterans Memorial, Hetlinger Developmental Services, North Lyon County Veterans Memorial, Shiloh Home of Hope, Transitions Program, USD 252 Early Childhood, What’s in Outdoors Fund.
Tyson Foods who received North American Meat institutes environmental recognition awards. The Emporia plant was recognized with this award along with 44 other Tyson plants.
Rob Gilligan who served as an Emporia City Commissioner since 2011. Rob resigned his position to accept a position in Cape Girardeau as its Chamber of Commerce president.
Area high school students Baylee Richard of Olpe and William Walker of Emporia who won awards from the Kansas Business Hall of Fame for essays they wrote. Sriram Kalki and Caroline Place, both of Blue Valley, also won awards. Each student received a $500 award.
Madison track athlete Casey Helm who will represent Madison in the Texas Relays in Austin. Helm is a state champion in the shot put and discus.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
