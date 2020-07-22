At approximately 2:34 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, emergency scanner traffic indicated reports of a rollover accident near Allen.
Early information suggests the crash involved an ATV or UTV vehicle and a single driver. The patient, said to be a man in his 40s, experienced traumatic injuries to his upper body, including serious cuts on his face and hands. A Lifestar helicopter was paged to the scene as of 2:45 p.m.
The Gazette will provide updates to this story as more details are released.
