Michael G. “Mike” Ragsdale, 68, Emporia, passed away at Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Michael Gene Ragsdale was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 27, 1954, the son of Junior Charles Ragsdale and Rita Marie (Bechtel) Ragsdale. Mike is survived by his brother, Tom Ragsdale, Mulvane, Kansas; sisters, Rosie Hoskins-Anno, Janie Parks, Rita Pape and Alice Marin, all of Emporia, and Gloria Scarberry, Hartford, Kansas, and Nellie Criqui, Cassville, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anna Bell.
Mike was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia and was a participant in the Special Olympics program.
Services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rosary will be recited at noon with the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Father Carter Zielinski, of the church. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorials have been established with Hand In Hand Hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Special Olympics. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
