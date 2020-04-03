Once again, the Kansas National Guard is trying to dispel a false rumor that has taken life on social media.
Individuals are receiving a letter which falsely claims the Department of Homeland Security will mobilize the National Guard to enforce a national quarantine.
The Department of Homeland Security does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard as described in the graphic. Additionally, there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine.
"You may see National Guard men and women working in your communities," read a statement sent out by the Kansas National Guard on Friday. "There are 72 Guardsmen on State Active Duty status currently supporting the COVID-19 response conducting warehouse operations, commodity distribution, planning, access control, mailroom support and manning the State Emergency Operations Center with interagency partners."
Members of the Kansas National Guard live, work and raise families in the communities they serve. It truly is neighbors helping neighbors. Any help you can provide in dispelling unfounded rumors would be helpful to all of us as we battle COVID-19 together.
Kansans are asked to help stop this rumor.
The Kansas National Guard has have created the hashtag #KSRumorWatch. If people have questions about whether something is legitimate or not, they can reach out to using that hashtag and officials will get an answer via official channels for them.
They are also using #SpreadFactsNotFear and #StoptheRumors
(1) comment
I think the real fear comes from having Kelly as the governor. We have just learned that she is in bed with a service that is watching our movement using cell phone GPS. It is called "unacast" and she admitted in a press conference that she is using it to track "social distancing". That really doesn't help anyone trust anyone associated with the government in Kansas now does it?
