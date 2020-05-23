It was parent’s night at Riverside 4-H. On May 13, Riverside 4-H held its monthly meeting via Zoom.
Parent President Carla Barnett presided over the meeting. Roll call was answered with “If you were a dessert, what would you be?” Leader Mandy Gibson asked each family to come up with a couple of places to plant redbud trees in the fall as part of the Emporia Lions Club event.
Michelle reminded everyone that camp is cancelled, but Discovery Days is still on via an online format.
The parents had a great program lined up for the meeting. Melissa McAllister gave the history of the Pledge of Allegiance and also showed a video about the same. Mason Jenkins gave a talk on Goat Tying, Karis McAllister talked about the dog project and the horse project. Joanna Miller gave a talk on her rabbit project, and Brayden Sweet showed us his visual arts project. Leah Miller led us in singing “Grand Ole Flag” and Brayden led us in a 4-H trivia game.
The next meeting will also be via Zoom on June 10.
Mandy Gibson,
Parent reporter
