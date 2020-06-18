Lyon County commissioners reviewed appropriation requests for the 2021 edition of the Lyon County Fair during a regularly-scheduled action session Thursday morning.
Presented by Fair Board President Larry Rust and Vice President Jeremiah Corpening, the request fell in line with last year’s numbers at exactly $60,000. Both parties said they recognized the possibility of a down revenue year for the fair considering the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, but agreed the suggested amount would do little to affect the viability of next year’s overall county budget.
“We are asking for the same overall amount that we’ve asked for in the past, but we did adjust a few line items,” Corpening said. “Obviously, 2020 is kind of up in the air right now as far as what we’re going to bring in for the fair. We don’t have any idea yet. Hopefully though, the 2021 fair will go on exactly as planned, and that’s what we’re preparing for. We went up a bit in facility costs and personal costs associated with upkeep and paying the people that do work out there.”
After the presentation, commissioners thanked the board for their work and dedication over the past few months in bringing an opportunity for summer entertainment to the area. Although the allocation may need to be adjusted a bit moving forward, commissioners said their hope was that the fairgrounds would be able to gain other sources of income throughout the next year besides the annual carnival.
“I think if you look at what all has been happening over the past couple of years out there, you’ll see that there’s generally been a lot more activity at the fairgrounds,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “The community uses it all the time. I think [the fair board] has done a great job all things considered. This year has been a challenge to say the least, but in attending your meeting the other night, I know you guys have a good group of people willing to work through it. I also know that [the board] has been working with the Dirty Kanza and the Glass Blown Open to bring a little extra revenue in, so that’s still looking good at this point.”
In other business Thursday, Lyon County commissioners:
^ Reviewed an engineering study for Olpe Lake Road, also known as Road K7
^ Approved an annual payment in the amount of $48,185 for the maintenance of courthouse technology and software
^ Tabled a discussion on a road use/zoning agreement with Reading Wind Energy, LLC as involved parties have yet to reach a consensus
Log In
