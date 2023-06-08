The City of Madison is searching for a new City Clerk. Victoria Stewart turned in her resignation at the regularly scheduled council meeting Monday evening.
Stewart started with the city in 2016 as Deputy Clerk and was sworn in as City Clerk in 2018 serving for the last five years in that capacity.
“I’m really sad to leave Madison, but some life changes made me realize that it was time to be closer to my family,” Stewart said.
“Victoria had become a very efficient and experienced City Clerk and has made a decision to move closer to her family. It was a sad day for her and the city. However, her desire to move to be with her family is completely understandable,” said Mayor Paul Dean.
The search for a new City Clerk will start immediately and all the council members were very reluctant in voting to approve her resignation as Stewart has been such a valuable asset to the community.
In other city business, Madison resident Steve Jones was on hand to speak in open forum. Jones currently lives in the building downtown that formerly housed the school board office and he indicated this past weekend he was unable to park close to his home due to the bike race as well as there have been other times with more bar traffic that his parking at his home has been blocked.
Jones has a disability and has a handicap tag and has requested a handicap sign be placed at his home so he always has a place to park nearby due to his disability. The council unanimously approved the request and will get signage ordered and placed at his residence.
Mike Bartlow gave his financial report. In looking at the report, a conversation was had about the water fund that is diminishing quickly.
“We have kept rates steady, but it’s eating away at our once rather large cushion because it’s costing us more than we are bringing in for water,” Dean said. “If we keep trending this way, we’re going to be negative in the water fund a year from now and I don’t think anyone wants us to do that.”
They are in the process of having a consultant do calculations to see what kind of adjustments would need to be made to get the water fund to start generating more revenue again.
Special alcohol permits were approved for Madison Days and The Ranch on Saturday, June 10.
Bids were received from Leiser Excavating and Justin’s Backhoe to clean up the city’s dike on the north end of town. Councilwoman Jody Thomas moved to accept Leiser’s bid of $5,025 due to the fact that he will mulch the trees that are cleared and Justin’s Backhoe’s bid for $125 less did not include mulching. Bekah Leach seconded the motion and it was approved.
A firework permit for Chubby Food’s was approved.
The council also approved a request for a Kansas Gas Service right away in order to dig the lines for the gas to go to the city’s new building by the park. The area seems to currently be grass and ditch, so would not be tearing up any roadways.
The council also approved a donation of a family pass to the Madison Pool to Hamilton Days and approved a $1 an hour raise for Deputy Clerk Cassondra Jordan bringing her salary to $15 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.