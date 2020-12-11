Carolyn A. Pearson, 80, of rural Reading, Kansas died December 7, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia, Kansas.
Carolyn was born October 28, 1940 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Carl William and Matilda (Kriete) Grother. She loved to sew and ran an upholstery business out of her home. Carolyn was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia.
On December 20, 1967 Carolyn married James Pearson at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Emporia. James survives of the home. Other survivors include sons, John W. Pearson of Reading and Michael D. Pearson of Americus, Kansas; brother, Kermit Grother of Americus; sister, Arlene Lynch of Burlington, Kansas; and grandson, Jacob Pearson of Marion, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Ann Pearson; brother, Ronald Grother; and a sister, Linda K. Nowicky.
Cremation is planned. Services to be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.