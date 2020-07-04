Community National Bank & Trust is proud to support the youth in our community. We would like to congratulate all the area graduates and we wish you all well as you explore the new opportunities ahead of you. We were impressed by the great pool of students who sent in applications. This year we are awarding two $500 scholarships to two individuals who not only show excellence in the classroom and school activities, but also see the need to be active in their community. Both of the candidates we have chosen to receive the scholarships this year expressed a tremendous amount of passion for the degrees and careers they will pursue.
We are very proud to award the $500 scholarships to Skyler John Beatty, who will be attending the University of Kansas pursing a degree in Neurobiology and Andrew Jesus Rosales, who will be attending Wichita State University pursing a degree in Computer Science.
Beatty, a student athlete at Emporia High for four years in football, baseball and basketball for two years, was also involved in Student Council, Circle of Friends, National Honors Society, Football Leadership Council and Powerlifting Club. Beatty also earned the Eagle Scout ranking after ten years in the Boy Scouts. Also actively involved in the community, he mentors third graders at William Allen White and volunteers at the Salvation Army.
Rosales is an active member of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the national society of high school scholars. He volunteers at Abundant Harvest and helps out at church with the annual Mexican Supper and Fall Festival and volunteers for the Salvation Army bell ringing. Rosales was also a member of the Emporia High Swim Team and is training to ride in the Dirty Kanza.
