A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
Hernandez received minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital. Troopers say he was wearing a seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.