A reported structure fire at Tractor Supply turned out to be a possible air conditioning malfunction after Emporia Fire personnel reported to the business Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m., Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said EFD was dispatched to Tractor Supply for a reported structure fire.
Upon arrival, Conley said no fire or smoke was apparent, though the building was filled with a haze and burning smell.
"We were able to make entry. Management did a good job calling 911 right away and getting everybody out of the building," he added. "There was a light haze in the building, a slight smell like burnt rubber. After investigating and looking around and seeing what we could find, we kind of determined the most likely cause was a malfunction in the AC unit."
The department was on scene for around 40 minutes with no property damage or injuries to report.
