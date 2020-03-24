Mayor Danny Giefer today asked Emporia residents to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This request is consistent with advice coming from medical experts at the state and national levels and may be the only way to ease expected demand in coming weeks on critically needed healthcare.
“During this time of unprecedented circumstances throughout the United States, I want to reassure our community that the City Commission is working closely with our county and state leaders to implement the necessary steps consistent with Center for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of novel coronavirus,” he said. “The message is simple: stay at home and when you unavoidably must be out, practice social distancing.”
Giefer also said the city had suspended all municipal (water and sewer) utility shut-offs per Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-05. Mayor Giefer wanted to remind utility customers they are still responsible for paying their bills.
“Additionally, our public buildings including the Emporia Public Library, Emporia Recreation Center, David Traylor Zoo, and William Lindsay White Auditorium are closed to the public,” he said.
“Closing our public buildings supports the recommendations of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for social distancing.”
While the Civic Auditorium is closed, the city offices remain open for services by email or telephone. A complete list of city contact information can be found online at www.emporiakansas.gov.
“These are difficult days filled with much uncertainty,” Giefer said. “It is as frustrating for me to say, ‘I don’t know’ to some questions, as it is for you to hear. But please know we are working daily with our city, county, and state officials to guide important decisions and communicate this information to our community.”
Giefer thanked the city’s local business and education partners for their early and decisive actions to limit the spread of the virus.
“Their decisions, while extremely difficult, have benefited our community through social distancing,” he said. “I cannot over emphasize the importance of limiting your daily interactions to only those which are essential. Wash your hands often. Be careful not to bring the virus home with you to older relatives or those at risk because of underlying health conditions.”
Questions about COVID19 should be directed to the Lyon County Health Department at (620) 342-4864. A website dedicated to our community response and frequently asked questions can be found at https://www.flinthillshealth.org/covid-19/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.