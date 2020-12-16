City commissioners voted to extend Emporia’s existing mask mandate through Jan. 26 and approved a range of park improvements during a regularly-scheduled action session Wednesday evening.
Before the vote, commissioners received the latest virus trend updates from Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, who said numbers were trending in the right direction, but still higher than preferred. When asked about vaccines, Millbern said she was excited to announce that Emporia had already begun receiving doses, with larger rollouts planned in coming weeks. Still, she warned that it wasn’t time for community members to let down their guard.
“The recommendation would be that even if you have had the illness or if you are vaccinated that you still wear a mask,” Millbern said. “There’s still a lot that we don’t understand about this disease yet. We don’t understand when somebody has full immunity, and [when] they won’t get it again and can’t transmit it. We don’t know how long that takes to wane…
“I would say we’re probably not going to be out of that [situation] for several months. We need to get more research on immunity and the virus, and we also need to get more of our population to a point where they have been vaccinated… It will probably be summer before we can start thinking about that.”
In other business, City Manager Mark McAnarney discussed three city park projects set to be funded as part of a recent $500,000 drawdown from the Lake Kahola Fund at the Emporia Community Foundation: a purchase of new playground equipment for Fremont Park in the amount of $99,845; a purchase of new playground swings and additional pour-in-place surfacing at EastSide Park in an amount not to exceed $35,000; and authorization to continue the next phase of memorial installation at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Commissioners voted to approve each project so as to lock in 2020 pricing, with construction anticipated to begin next spring.
“About 13 years ago, the city commission made the decision to settle in around Lake Kahola and put it into the [Emporia] Community Foundation,” McAnarney said. “With the beauty of hindsight, it’s been a tremendous decision. After we spend the money we just drew down we’ll be just short of $1 million … of earnings we have used to enhance our playgrounds, which was [the fund’s] primary purpose. We still have over $2 million in the fund.”
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a memorandum of understanding with Evergy to extend sanitary sewer lines and pave portions of Road 180 directly adjoining to the company’s new property at 600 Road 180. Evergy will reimburse the city in an amount up to $360,000. The facility is expected to be completed by 2022 with an in-service target of early 2023.
^ Approved a memorandum of understanding with Emporia Enterprises authorizing the purchase of Dynamic Distribution’s current 3601 W. 6th Ave. facility in the amount of $650,000. Emporia Enterprises will manage the property and market it for sale, with net proceeds remitted back to the city. Dynamic Distribution will begin moving into the former Detroit Reman facility at 840 Overlander Street in the coming months.
^ Approved a $90,000 contract with HW Lochner for the design of runway edge lighting, guidance signs and primary wind cone replacement at Emporia Municipal Airport
