The Emporia City Commission discussed a possible $1 million purchase of farmland on E. Logan Avenue during a Wednesday morning study session.
Kent Heermann, President of the Emporia Regional Development Association, spoke in regard to the purchase of farmland at 1503 E. Logan Ave.
According to county property records, the land is owned by Dan and Jan Smoots.
“We’ve been negotiating with the property owners of 1503 E. Logan Ave. for three, four, five years now,” Heermann said. “We finally came to a resolution. They’re willing to sell it for $1 million — 88 acres."
The land is directly across the street south of Industrial Park III and would be used to expand the city’s industrial growth.
Heermann said that he expected that land, once fully developed would generate $600,000 a year in property taxes and between 400 and 600 jobs.
The Emporia Enterprises board of directors has voted in favor of purchasing the property for $1 million and now awaits the approval required from the city commission.
Commissioner Becky Smith expressed a measure of support for the purchase of 1503 E. Logan Avenue, but said that she felt that if that happened, then Emporia Enterprises should consider the sale of Industrial Park IV, which has seen no development since it was purchased in 1998.
“I’ve always been a proponent of selling the stuff out west,” Smith said. “We’ve had it long enough, we have not extended out there. I know we’re talking about Logan, but in my opinion, I could see us keeping the land around the industrial park where they are expanding consistently, doing things, all the utility through there versus holding on [to Industrial Park IV]. I’m trying to balance numbers.”
Heermann reminded the commission that Park III took 15 years to fully develop and urged patience with Park IV, stating that it was a large enough plot to bring in companies that other parks could not accommodate for.
Commissioner Jon Geitz also stated that he supported purchasing 1503 E. Logan Ave. and discussed some of the potential pitfalls of selling Park IV.
“That land is on the outskirts of town,” Geitz said. “We all know Emporia is moving that direction at some point. If we landlock that as housing or a park or whatever, XYZ uses besides the future industrial use, it will be much harder to find land out there in the future.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan clarified that, over the past five or six years, the commission has set aside a total of $1.1 million for industrial land acquisition, which would be enough to pay for the purchase of 1503 E. Logan Ave.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman argued that the $1.1 million would be nearly exhausted if spent on this property and questioned whether it could be put to better use.
“That cash is not constrained by policy that wouldn’t allow us to spend it in other ways, such as improving our roads, assistance to our institutions of higher learning, which are experiencing some contractions to housing, so safety net housing as well as housing development,” Brinkman said.
Brinkman added that businesses aren’t likely to expand to Emporia if there is nowhere for their employees to live, and so the commission should choose to retain Park IV and not spend its $1.1 million on new land.
The commission will vote on the issue next week.
Emporia Rescue Mission
Joe Foster, the planning and zoning specialist for the City of Emporia, reported that the planning commission had reviewed the Emporia Men’s Shelter’s application for a conditional use permit to move from its current location at 1119 Merchant Street to the old Girl Scout building at 1236 E. 12th Avenue and had approved it.
“The new location will meet all planning and zoning requirements if approved for this conditional use permit,” Foster said.
Gilligan explained that Wednesday’s discussion was in regard to re-zoning the old Girl Scout building for its new use.
“In order to convert that property, which is zoned as a commercial C-3, they would need what’s called a conditional use permit to be able to allow residents to stay there overnight in extended capacity,” Gilligan said.
A conditional use permit allows for specifically approved properties to be used for purposes other than what the area is zoned for.
The men’s shelter received the keys for the new property on Jan. 29. Director Lee Alderman stated that a move for the men’s shelter had been imminent since 2010, but that no properties had been suitable until the 1236 E. 12th Avenue property became available.
“When this came up, the community jumped behind us,” Alderman said. “If you didn’t notice, the funding came with just a couple phone calls. We didn’t really have to do anything. We just notified a few people that the building is there and it meets our needs and we had the money. I think that’s because the community trusted … that we were really doing the best we thought we could for the community.”
Commissioners expressed support for the move and for the men’s shelter itself. It will vote next week about whether to approve a conditional use permit for 1236 E. 12th Ave.
The commission also discussed the possibility of park disposal, specifically Walnut and Quaker Parks.
“The city has several neighborhood parks or pocket parks within that community that we don’t have really any amenities in anymore, that may have had at one point in history but no longer,” Gilligan said. “The question is, do those park spaces continue to serve that neighborhood in the capacity they are, or could they better serve the community in some other way?”
Commissioners determined that they did not currently have enough information and will ask the Land Bank and Housing Board to investigate whether there were alternative uses for those spaces that would be more beneficial to the community.
The City Commission also:
Heard the annual report from the Emporia Land Bank.
Approved the sale of 306 S. Congress Street for $189,000 (asking price $199,000).
Decided to counter the offer of $185,000 (asking price $225,000) for 310 S. Congress Street.
Heard the City of Emporia Stormwater Plan for 2021.
Heard the need for new Christmas on Commercial Street decorations and discussed the need for religiously neutral and cost- and energy-efficient decorations. The commission asked for the Chamber of Commerce and Emporia Main Street to create a budget proposal for consideration.
(3) comments
Question. Did the City of Emporia or the Smoots family get any input from the people who live on South Weaver St to know what their feelings are of having an industrial park situated across the road from them? What that would do to their property values? How they would like to look out their front windows and see industry? Very convenient that the Smoots family moved Northwest of Emporia and won't have to deal with this. Would the city commissioners appreciate it if the property across the street from their homes were sold and some industry was built there? How about Kent Heerman have that industry across from his front door? What? Is there another pet food plant that wants to build here? Why not save the money by not buying the Logan Avenue land and develop that Industrial Park IV instead?
It is unsightly.
When is the RDA, or the city going to force the bio-diesel bunch to clean up the property east of Norfolk Iron. I understood that if they didn't finish the project in the allotted time they were to take everything out & return the land and back to original condition. I think the bio-diesel scheme was risky from the get-go, and will never happen.
