Verla Jean Hoke Howland

Verla Howland passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was 83 years old.
Verla, daughter of Will and Anna Jenkins Hoke was born July 27, 1936, in rural Allen County, KS. She was educated in rural schools and Humboldt Junior High and High School, where she graduated with honors, as valedictorian in 1954. She graduated from the College of Emporia with honors, as valedictorian of the Class of 1958, with a Bachelor of Music Education degree and from Emporia State University with a Master of Science in Education degree emphasizing music. Verla was always involved in music in school and in the community, and was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, national music sorority. Upon graduation from C of E, she was awarded the Athena Society Cup for academic achievement.
Most of her 46 year teaching career was in private instruction of piano and voice. She also taught vocal music in the Osage City elementary school and in Alden elementary and high schools. Verla was involved in vocal and instrumental music at the First Baptist Churches of Humboldt and Alden, KS. After moving to Emporia, she served for 32 years as Music Coordinator/Choir Director at First Baptist Church and was a private music teacher. She was well known for her solo performances.
She was a member of Emporia First Baptist Church, where she served on the Church Council, and in many other positions. She was a member of American Baptist Women, the College of Emporia Alumni Association, Flint Hills Antique Car Club, Wichita A’s, and High Country Touring Club. She enjoyed traveling with Clarence on many antique car tours and sightseeing trips.
Verla was devoted to her family. She was united in marriage to Clarence E. Howland on June 7, 1958, at Humboldt, KS. They were college sweethearts. Their sons, Steven and Michael, made their family complete. She was proud of her sons and what they have accomplished in life. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and painting, which she shared with her family as a means of expressing her love for each of them. Another hobby was flower gardening. She delighted in her five grandchildren: Kendra, Mallory, Erik, Allie, and Carrie, and loved being a part of their lives and activities. Family was her passion in life.
Verla is survived by two sons, Steve and wife Kim, Valley Center, Mike and wife Stacey of Syracuse; one sister, Joretta McGowen of Council Grove; five grandchildren; two sister in laws, Annette Marriott (Hunbun) of Troy, Valerie Howland of Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Clancy; her parents, William and Anna Hoke; and two brothers, Ronald and William Hoke.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Emporia. Burial of cremains will be held at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to The First Baptist Church of Emporia.
