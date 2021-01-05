September 20, 1938 - December 31, 2020
A birthdate and death date, but what is important is the dash in between. With Fred that dash was a lifetime well lived. He was truly loved and cherished by his family and will be missed so much.
His true love was his wife JoAnna. He met her in Wichita when he worked at Cessna. There was no stopping those two as they married on November 21, 1959 and remained so until his death. Always known as Fred and Jo, their love and devotion were an example for everyone to strive for. They created their own world atop a hill with a long drive that welcomed family and friends with laughter and FUN.
He was someone you could look up to, rely on, expect honesty and he had your back always. He could find fun and laughter in just about everything. He had a distinct way to “pick at you” until you laughed. His interests were many but the few that stand out are attending auctions to find those special treasures, hunting and having those kids of his clean his game on the kitchen floor with his wife hollering at him and fishing. He loved being with his kids teaching the things they needed to know and sometimes those things that exasperated their mother. He extended his knowledge and fun to his grandchildren and taught them life on the “crick” was the best.
Not only did Fred work at Cessna he worked for many years for Standard Oil at his Dad’s gas station and delivering fuel to the community. He retired from Modine after 27 years as a tool and die machinist. He honorably served eight years in the National Guard.
Fred was born in Hartford to Leo and Faye (Steenis) Herrick. They preceded him in death as well as his brothers, Jim Herrick, Donnie Herrick; great granddaughter, Lydia Rose Beglau and nephew, Jeff Herrick.
Surviving Fred is his wife, JoAnna of the home; children, Jacque (Chris), Sandy, Fred Jr. (Mary) and Toni (Cliff); grandchildren, Chris Jr, Mike (Michelle), Dawn (Nate), Chelsea, Kristen (Ian), Shelby, Morgan and Emily; great grandchildren, Easton, Lane, Charlotte and Jaxon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Fred’s interests NRA and Ducks Unlimited or your own interests in Fred’s memory. Private Internment. Arrangements by Jones
Funeral Home-Burlington, KS.
