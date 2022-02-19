More than $1,000 was raised during a “sweet” fundraiser for the Chase County Old School Development District last week.
Selling a variety of homemade treats, including cookies, candy, bars, cupcakes and muffins, the organization held a Sweet Treats Sale on Feb. 12.
“Someone said, ‘You made over $1,000 on a bake sale?’” said Lee Anne Coester, chairman of the CCOSDD board. “I think that just reflects the support of our community.”
Coester said the board wanted to hold a fundraiser that was COVID-safe. Volunteers brought in food and she and another board member plated up the goodies.
“People were buying plates for a donation, but then they were giving more,” she said. “People were giving me $20 to pay or dropping $50 in the donation jars. Things like that is what made it work.”
And, it’s events like this that have helped the members of the CCOSDD board accomplish so much since purchasing the Cottonwood Falls Grade School building 18 months ago.
“It’s amazing to me what we’ve accomplished — and I’ve been right in the thick of all of it,” Coester said.
Since setting up the organization, the CCOSDD has gained 501(c)(3) status, developed bylaws and set up utilities and restored plumbing at the building. The board has also set up a web site and created a presence on social media.
The Cottonwood Falls Grade School was designated as a National Historic Registry property, and the both the building and grounds have been cleaned up.
Coester said the group has received five grants totaling $29,000 — including the Langley Trust, Emporia Community Foundation, two grants from the Chase County Community Foundation and MFA Oil.
She said they’ve installed outdoor safety lighting, new locks and doors and updated fire safety. A commercial kitchen and concession area was installed and a “major portion” of the gym building has been equipped with central air and heat. And they’ve recreated the 1960s classroom.
But, more needs to be done.
“We’re realizing what we need the most is sets of folding chairs,” she said. “We have people wanting to hold events at the gym and all we have is a mishmash of folding chairs that are from different places. Those are much more expensive and we realized that would be, those racks of chairs that you can roll in and out of rooms.”
She said 11 rooms now have heat in the area, two bathrooms have been added and some areas need new carpet.
“It’s fine but it’s dirty,” Coester said. “It’s stained. I don’t know how old it is. We have had a bid to refinish the gym floor. It’s not nearly as in as expensive as we thought it’d be, but it’s like $1,200.”
And the group has held nine major events since Oct. 2020 including an open house, two Tables and Trees events for Christmas, auctions and the inaugural Old School Car Show.
Coester said none of it would have been possible with the board and community volunteers, and support from the Cottonwood Falls City Council. Cash donations, free labor, donation of objects for sales and prizes, appliances, printing, grounds maintenance, food preparation, grant writing and event coordination have contributed to the success of the group’s restoration project.
She said there are a number of upcoming events and plans for new programs.
On April 9, they will host the Old School Bunny Run/Walk.
“Our grounds are so big that one time around in 1K,” Coester said.
People can sign up for that online at www.runsignup.com. Just search for the “Old School Bunny Run.” If you register by March 21, you get a free T-shirt.
Then from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. April 30, the 2nd annual Old School Car Show will return. The show is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles. Expect live music, “great food,” and raffles for prizes. The show if ree to attend and $20 to enter a vehicle.
Donations can be made online or by mail. Visit www.oldschooldevelopment.com, or mail or deliver donations made to CCOSDD to Citizens State Bank, 235 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
