The city of Emporia announced Friday that it will conduct a survey to gather information and feedback about city priorities and the quality of programs and services.
The survey will be administered through the ETC Institute, an Olathe-based firm that “specializes in the design and administration of market research for governmental organizations.”
“ETC does a really good job using a scientific survey method to gather resident, citizen input about issues impacting the city,” said city manager Trey Cocking. “They are going to get about 60 questions about what they like, what they don’t like, where we can do a better job, what they like money being spent on. They [ETC] do it in a really scientific way.”
Cocking said about 400 surveys will be sent out to a random selection of residents, with care given to make sure all areas of the city are covered.
Residents selected by the ETC Institute process will have the option to complete the survey online or by returning the survey by mail to the ETC Institute. The city has selected ETC Institute as the partner for this project because of its outstanding record of performance in working with communities nationwide.
Individual responses to the survey will remain confidential and ETC will compile the results and present a public report to the city.
Cocking said it’s a valuable opportunity for city leaders to see how Emporians feel about their community and help improve city operations. He said the information can be used to influence future budgets, staffing decisions and more.
“It gives us a benchmark, a base,” he said. “I think we’re talking about doing this every two or three years, so we should be able to see where we’re making progress and where we’re not making progress. I think it keeps this office accountable and our departments accountable for how we are meeting the needs of the citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.