Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 12:47 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 200 Sylvan St., 1:04 p.m.
Fraud, 2:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, 100 Mechanic St., 3:54 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:40 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 700 E. 12th Ave., 5:46 p.m.
Friday
Attempt to locate, 10 S. Merchant St., 6:39 a.m.
Sheriff
Lost property, 8:17 a.m.
Lost property, 10:02 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 1300 Merchant St., 2:59 p.m.
Escaped prisoner, 400 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.
Non-Injury accident, 10 Vine St., Reading, 6:28 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Criminal damage, 500 S. Exchange St., 10:24 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 100 Union St., 1:13 p.m.
Burglary, late report, 500 Mechanic St., 2:21 p.m.
Friday
Burglary, late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 6:30 a.m.
Courts
Marques I. A. Moya, 10 S. Mechanic St., Theft of fuel, July 21
Daniella I. Gonzales, 22 S. Arundel St., stop sign, no driver’s license, July 24
Lindsi K. Tabares, altered tag, no proof insurance, turn signal, suspended driver’s license, July 24
April D. Haraughty, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., nuisance animal, July 25
Giovanni K. Macias, 316 Wiltshire Ln., red light, suspended license, July 25
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
