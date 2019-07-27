Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 12:47 p.m.

Attempt to locate, 200 Sylvan St., 1:04 p.m.

Fraud, 2:42 p.m.

Traffic stop, 100 Mechanic St., 3:54 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:40 p.m.

Citizen community contact, 700 E. 12th Ave., 5:46 p.m.

Friday

Attempt to locate, 10 S. Merchant St., 6:39 a.m.

Sheriff

Lost property, 8:17 a.m.

Lost property, 10:02 a.m.

Attempt to locate, 1300 Merchant St., 2:59 p.m.

Escaped prisoner, 400 Mechanic St., 4:05 p.m.

Non-Injury accident, 10 Vine St., Reading, 6:28 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Criminal damage, 500 S. Exchange St., 10:24 a.m.

Vehicle burglary, 100 Union St., 1:13 p.m.

Burglary, late report, 500 Mechanic St., 2:21 p.m.

Friday

Burglary, late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 6:30 a.m.

Courts

Marques I. A. Moya, 10 S. Mechanic St., Theft of fuel, July 21

Daniella I. Gonzales, 22 S. Arundel St., stop sign, no driver’s license, July 24

Lindsi K. Tabares, altered tag, no proof insurance, turn signal, suspended driver’s license, July 24

April D. Haraughty, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., nuisance animal, July 25

Giovanni K. Macias, 316 Wiltshire Ln., red light, suspended license, July 25

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.