A recent letter to the editor by a Ms. Kristi Johnson was published, in which Ms. Johnson makes several assertions regarding USD 253 students and why she thinks their academics are not good enough. These include that students are taught CRT, taught to hate America, are engaged in rampant furryism, students going into the wrong gender bathroom, and yes, drag shows. Ms. Johnson calls for a return to core academics.
We would like to reassure Ms. Johnson regarding several of these concerns. As parents of children currently attending both Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School, we regularly help our children with their homework. Their homework consists of lots and lots of regular core academics: regular math, regular English, regular history, regular science, etc. Also, their teachers are awesome. They are not teaching CRT, not teaching hatred of America. There are no litterboxes being used instead of toilets. There are no students dressing as animals or acting like animals at school. Our kids who are actually USD 253 students deny any knowledge of such behavior. They are also unaware of any instances of boys going into girls’ bathrooms or vice versa.
As for drag shows, this is the one factual assertion Ms. Johnson makes regarding USD 253 students. The Emporia High School GSA club has raised money by putting on drag shows. However, what is the evidence that this activity has led to poor academics? Our son was one of the principal students involved in putting on the drag shows before he graduated with honors last year. He is now attending college on scholarship. Our daughter is one of the students currently continuing to organize and run the events. We assure you her GPA is quite good.
We are a good Christian family. We love Jesus, and we love LGBT people. If you don’t like drag shows, simply spend your Friday or Saturday night doing something else. Indeed, we would request that you stay away. We don’t need your judgement or disdain.
Sincerely,
Dr. Matthew Turner and Alaska Turner, Esq.
Emporia
