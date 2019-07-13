Chase County Board of Education members met earlier this week to discuss maintenance updates for the elementary and high school renovations and restorations.
Warren Ediger with Mike Schmidt and Associates told the board that construction is not quite finished at either school, though it is expected to be mostly completed before school starts. At the high school, contractors are working on installing lock cores and waterproofing a leaky area in the west wall.
At the elementary school, an electrician is scheduled to come within a week or so for the installation of cameras, fire alarms and access control.
Both schools are working on other projects, as well, and need a final inspection with the state fire marshal’s once the fire alarm system is completely functioning and the lock cores are in place.
There is a running list of items which need to be addressed throughout the school year, such as a roof leak in the storm shelter and other repairs under warranty and under construction.
The board is still working on the elementary and high school parking lot repair work.
The board approved the purchase of one new and one used school bus. They currently have three busses that will reach the end of their lifespan within the next few years. There are another two in the lot that have blown engines, according to Superintendent Glenna Grinstead.
Grinstead received bids for new and used buses, and the board decided that the 2015 Bluebird, 53-passenger and the new Bluebird, 47-passenger buses purchased from Kansas Trucks were suitable options, both for price and seating space. The older bus is priced at $51,250 and has 25,000 - 30,000 miles on it. The new bus is priced at $76,561.
Board members also nominated and voted in Brian Filinger as board president and Loni Heinen as vice president. The terms span one year.
The board also approved the purchase of a portable booster club building, which will be located by the football field complex. In addition, the board approved school fees, the school year calendar along with student, KSHSAA and vehicle insurance.
