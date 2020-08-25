The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors received a favorable financial report, Tuesday afternoon, during a review of July's finance reports.
"For the month of July, we had a net gain of a little over $601,000, which was obviously was way more favorable of the budgeted loss," said Finance Committee Member Ron Hanson. "Emporia had a gain of $635,000 and Eureka had a loss of $35,000."
The year-to-date gain is about $105,000, Hanson said.
While Hanson noted that the finance committee had not had the chance to review the financial reports in depth with Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold, he said any revenue dips could be attributed to COVID-19.
In reviewing the clinic's operational income, Hanson said FHCHC saw a significant increase — $1.2 million in revenue compared to a budgeted amount of $819,000.
"That's a pretty significant bump above budget," he said.
Expenses for the month were also below budget, he said, and cash-on-hand increased by about $50,000 for the month.
Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively said the health center was able to draw down revenue in July for lost revenue thanks to CARES Act and PPP funding. She also credited providers for ramping up productivity as well.
CQI reports
The board also received its monthly Continuous Quality Improvement reports on health center operations.
Board Member Daphne Mertens said Behavioral Health Clinic Manager Verlin Conkle had done peer reviews for the department and had come up with some issues that needed to be addressed. Some of those issues included a pattern of "not having a treatment planning."
"Verlin is creating a training to make sure everyone is on the same page," Mertens said.
Mertens also said the health center had seen the lowest amount of no-show patients in awhile, including 2019.
The board also approved a decision to move IT services back to the health center after an executive session.
The board will next meet at noon Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.