MANHATTAN — The Emporia High girls golf team continued to play at a steady level on Monday evening, though a trip to the postseason will require a few steps forward by all. The Spartans placed sixth at the Manhattan Invitational, their last regular season competition.
Freshman Olivia Eckert placed 14th, hitting a 51 on the front nine and shaving a few strokes down to 48 on the back half.
Senior Drue Davis was the next Spartan in line, placing 20th with an overall score of 103. She hit a 48 on the front half of the course, but settled for a 55 on the back nine holes.
Avary Eckert was 23rd, struggling to a 57 on the front nine of the course, hitting a 49 on the back half.
“Avary still had some work to do on the short game,” EHS Head Coach Rick Eckert said. “She had 38 putts today and had some really costly holes on the front but did well on the back.”
Veronica Blankley finished in 31st, hitting a 54 on the front nine and wrapping with a 62 on the back, an overall score of 116.
“(She) was consistent but above where we need her to be next week,” Eckert said.
Next up for the Spartans will be the regional golf tournament, which will be next Monday.
“We have seven days to get ourselves ready for regionals and hopefully qualify for state,” Eckert said. “But we will need to be three to five shots better per person to make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.