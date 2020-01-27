Central Oklahoma withstood and answered the game-opening blow delivered from the Emporia State women on Sunday afternoon.
The counterpunch, however, worked about as effectively as a TKO.
After trailing by as many as six late in the first quarter, ESU converted 11 of 14 shots in the second, including a 7-for-9 performance from deep, to help secure a 90-74 victory.
And that with the Lady Hornets’ leading scorer on the sideline.
“(It was an) incredible performance by them today,” ESU Head Women’s Coach Toby Wynn said of his team. “I thought they played an exceptional basketball game. We did what we ... could defensively to keep (UCO) at bay because they’re a really ... potent team. Offensively, for us (we) did a good job of trying to exploit some of our mismatches. Our players did a good job of making shots. For us to do that with Tre’Zure on the sideline and (stepping) up the way our players did, I’m obviously very proud.”
Jobe, a three-time MIAA Player of the Week and ESU’s leading scorer, was unavailable in the contest due to concussion protocol after taking a hard tumble on Wednesday night.
Without her, the Lady Hornets went about their business, taking a quick 6-0 lead on 3-point buckets from Mollie Mounsey and Morgan Laudan.
It only took a couple minutes, initially, for UCO to catch Emporia State, tying the score at 11 and taking a lead by as many as six late in the first.
The Bronchos remained in front for the next three minutes, but once ESU caught them they didn’t hang around, with an 18-5 run turning the tables in a hurry.
“Making shots definitely helps,” Mounsey said. “Our defense, I think, was pretty solid tonight. We threw in some different defensive stuff for them and I think we executed it very well.”
UCO made one final gasp in the third, getting its deficit back to six, but ESU put its lead back up to double-figures for good with almost 14 minutes to play.
Mounsey finished with a double-double, including a game-high 18 points. Jessica Wayne, Karsen Schultz, Fredricka Sheats and Grace Gordon all joined Mounsey in double-digit scoring.
“(They) did a good job of just moving the basketball when they were open and they were in-range on balance and shooting the ball with confidence,” Wynn said. “Basketball’s funny like that sometimes when the ball starts going in and one person makes one, (then) another person, pretty soon everybody thinks that they want to get in on it and they can make it too. It went that way for us. There’s plenty of times you have open looks and you don’t make them. Being able to step up and make the shot, that’s key. I’ve been hard on my team ... especially the last week after (losing) at Hays and Kearney, just about making the plays we recruited them to make, being ready to make those plays and make those shots.”
The win boosted to just a half-game behind UCO in the MIAA Standings, with an appointment scheduled for conference-leading Central Missouri on Wednesday in Warrensburg.
“We’ve done a good job so far of rising to the occasion at home,” Wynn said. “The thing we haven’t done so far is go on the road and play well and win a game against an upper-level team. We know that’s going to be a tough challenge, but we know we’re capable.”
UCO 21 17 18 18 — 74
ESU 18 31 23 18 — 90
Central Oklahoma (14-5, 8-3): Donica 2-4 1-2 5, Johnson 4-10 3-3 12, Rayner 2-6 0-0 5, Bryson 2-6 0-0 5, Haynes 3-9 2-2 11, Chancellor 2-11 1-1 6, Pulley 3-4 2-2 8, Richardson 5-8 3-3 14, Littell 2-6 1-2 6, Factor 0-0 0-0 0, Llanusa 0-0 0-0 0, Harelson 1-1 0-2.
Emporia State (14-4, 7-2): Laudan 2-5 3-4 8, Martin 1-4 5-6 7, Wayne 5-6 0-0 14, Mounsey 5-11 3-5 18, Schultz 5-10 3-4 15, Sheats 4-7 1-2 12, Handy 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 3-9 2-4 10, Garcia Laffitte 0-0 3-4 3.
Three-pointers: UCO 9-26 (Johnson 1-2, Rayner 1-4, Bryson 1-4, Haynes 3-7, Chancellor 1-5, Richardson 1-1, Littell 1-3); ESU 18-42 (Laudan 1-4, Martin 0-2, Wayne 4-5, Mounsey 5-11, Schultz 2-6, Sheats 3-6, Handy 1-1, Gordon 2-7).
Rebounds: UCO 33 (Bryson 7), ESU 35 (Mounsey 10); Assists: UCO 15 (2 with 3), ESU 16 (2 with 4).
