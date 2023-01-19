Lesta Arlone Soderstrom passed away January 9, 2023, at home in Louisville, Kentucky at the age of 99. Arlone was born in Madison, Kansas on August 18, 1923, the daughter of Ethel and Chester Garriott. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel and Chester Garriott; sister, Delores Rees; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arlone is survived by her daughter, Debby Rollins; grandchildren, Stacy (Robert) Groves and Brad (Victoria) Rollins; her cherished great-grandchildren, Devyn and RJ Groves and Grayson and Lucy Rollins and loving cousins, Cindy (Bill) Manning, Twila Butts, Kay Sheve, Geraldine Morphus; and a host of relatives and friends.
Arlone graduated from Emporia High School, in Emporia, Kansas. She started as a Teletype operator for the Santa Fe Railroad after high school. She was formerly married to Lawrence Soderstrom and farmed in Olivet and Melvern, Kansas. She enjoyed card club with her fellow farmers in Lyndon, Kansas for many years. She ended her career with the Emporia City Clerk’s Office in the Water Department. She was a talented china painter and had been published in the China Painters magazine for inventing a technique to make china look like leather. Arlone was a lifelong and active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, Kansas.
Arlone moved to Louisville to live with her daughter Debby in 2015, where she was surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She attended Middletown Christian Church and became a member of the Friskies group. Arlone adored the friendships she made in that group.
A special thank you to all of Arlone’s numerous Kansas friends and neighbors that helped and assisted her in her daughter’s absence before moving to Louisville, and to the Friskies group for their devoted friendship. Arlone enjoyed each and every phone call or letter she received.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Emporia, Kansas and burial in Madison, Kansas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Grace United Methodist Church Roof Fund, 2 Neosho St, Emporia, Kansas, 66801, or the American Heart Association.
