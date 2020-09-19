I enjoyed learning the origins of our Pledge of Allegiance in the Sept. 5 weekend edition of The Gazette. I am so old, I remember when school children (I was one) were instructed to add “under God” to the original pledge.
As the author explains, the “under God” was given in the pledge at the Democratic convention. I did notice that when the man led the pledge the last night of the Republican convention he used the “under God” but omitted the next word – “indivisible.” A Freudian slip, perhaps?
Phyllis Dorcas
Waverly
