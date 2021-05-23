A Lyon County woman was transported to Newman Regional Health after a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in north Lyon County.
According to a written release from Deputy Jason Gifford, Lyon County Sheriff's Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the intersection of Road 330 and Road K for reports of a two-vehicle injury accident.
Upon arrival, it was determined that 76-year-old Larry Scott of Lyon County was traveling northbound on Road K when a westbound vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Wheeler, also of Lyon County, collided with Scott at the uncontrolled intersection.
Wheeler's passenger, 49-year-od Tina Wheeler, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.