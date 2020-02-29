Craig Doty knew his team had to accomplish a short list of things to have a chance at ending its season with a victory over No. 17 Rogers State on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets partially succeeded and did so quite effectively, but weren't able to check off every box as ESU dropped a 77-66 decision to the Hillcats at White Auditorium.
"Number one, our upperclassmen had to play well," he said. "Teams that win, they have upperclassmen that play well. Number two, our freshmen had to play like sophomores and juniors. Number three, we look at the possession battle, we needed to have more offensive rebounds by five than our opponent and less turnovers by five than our opponent."
Three of the Hornets' first-year players played beyond their years and Emporia State outrebounded Rogers State by 15.
The ESU vets, largely, didn't play up to expectation, helping dig an early hole, which reached 14 points in the opening 10 minutes.
"Our upperclassmen did not play well, minus Duncan Fort," Doty said. "They really, really struggled tonight. They dug us a hole to start with and it was very frustrating. Our freshmen played like juniors, (it was an ) unbelievable performance from them."
Fort played the second-highest minute total for a non-freshman (24) and finished with seven points and a career-high 11 rebounds in the final game of his junior campaign.
"What a performance from him," Doty said. "Last year ... we went on the road and beat nationally-ranked Southwest Minnesota State for the first game (and) I didn't put Duncan in the game, I couldn't. He wasn't in good shape. Over the next 16, 17 months (since), where we're at today, I don't know if I've seen a player that's more improved than Duncan. We're really, really proud of him."
Also on the list of much improved were the three first-year players who each tallied more than 30 minutes on Saturday.
Freshman guard Keyon Thomas scored 27 points, his seventh game of 20-plus on the year. Gage McGuire added eight points and nine rebounds, while Mason Thiessen, after missing nearly two weeks with a concussion, came back with 10 points and six boards.
"Those three guys are pretty special basketball players," Doty said. "(Thomas is) a work in progress, as we all are, but as a freshman point guard, that's a tough spot to be in ... without a redshirt year, coming in raw, he played so well. Mason ... had only had one practice (this week and) he goes for 10 points and six rebounds against a really good front line. The best thing about those two guys ... when Keyon was in for his 35 minutes and when Mason was in for his 31 minutes, we were plus-three and plus-two respectively. We were winning when (we've got freshmen) on the floor."
ESU faced an eight-point deficit at halftime, a margin that grew as deep as 21. A 14-5 run with about seven minutes remaining slashed the spread, but not enough to complete a full-bore rally.
"We had two options," Thomas said. "It was either ... let's get with it and let's play, (it's) the last game of the season or we could just roll over. We said "let's push through, let's play hard. We've got nothing to lose, so let's play."
Thomas was among the toughest fighters on the night, scoring 11 in the final nine minutes of the game.
"(Today) required our younger guys, our freshman group, to step up," Thomas said. "These past couple of weeks he's started four freshmen. It just encourages us to step up and ... be mature and ... keep playing hard. The future looks bright for us, I would say. We don't have any seniors, so we've got a lot of guys that'll be coming back, a lot of healthy guys, so we'll be alright."
Thomas also joined some impressive company as he finished the year with 335 points, tying Brady Webb (2001-02) for fourth all-time on the ESU freshman scoring list. That also moved him over former Hornet and Spartan Wes Book.
"It's (a) confidence booster," he said. "I didn't get recruited to score, I wasn't a natural scorer. I was known for my passing ability. I found a way to make my game a lot better, so it's a great feeling."
ESU finished its season with a 10-18 overall record, going just 4-15 in MIAA play. The season ended with 10 consecutive losses and 13 in the Hornets last 14 games as the roster was stripped from illness and injury in January.
"This is a new experience for me as our season's over early," Doty said his team will miss postseason play. "But we had a team that's a .500-plus team, a 15, 18-win team when we were healthy."
The Hornets are set to return 13 players who have started a game at Emporia State, as well as adding one freshman, Nick Creek, from Iowa.
There is still some recruiting work to be done for Doty and his staff.
"Long term, this probably benefits us because those young guys get to play in these types of games and have these type of experiences," Doty said. "Three things need to happen in the offseason. Number one, we need to get healthy. That's going to happen. Number two, our young team needs to continue and progress. That's going to happen. Number three, we need to add a couple transfer dudes to the mix. We don't need more high school kids, we've got Nick Creek coming in who's a really nice player. Right now, we have so much young talent coming up, we need to add a couple feature players along with that nice core mix of guys that we have and we're going to have a really special roster.
"It's not next year yet, we've got to put in the time (and) enjoy the process, but I can't wait for it."
RSU 36 41 — 77
ESU 28 38 — 67
Rogers State (23-5, 15-4): Peacock 5-11 1-2 15, Ferreira 3-4 1-2 7, Sternberger 8-16 1-2 24, Sumner 1-5 0-0 3, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 3-5 1-2 7, Parnell 2-5 2-2 6, Kinnamon 3-4 0-0 7, McQuarters 0-2 1-2 1, Flood 1-3 0-0 2, Raney 0-0 0-0 0.
Emporia State (10-18, 4-15): Fort 3-4 0-0 7, Rottweiler 0-3 1-2 1, Turner 3-10 2-2 9, Owens 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, McGuire 3-8 1-2 8, Thomas 11-18 0-1 27, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Thiessen 3-7 3-4 10.
Three-pointers: RSU 14-35 (Peacock 4-10, Sternberger 7-15, Sumner 1-3, Davis 1-2, Kinnamon 1-2, McQuarters 0-2, Flood 0-1); ESU 9-28 (Fort 1-2, Turner 1-5, Owens 0-2, Williams 0-2, McGuire 1-5, Thomas 5-6, Perkins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Thiessen 1-4).
Rebounds: RSU 29 (Peacock 9), ESU 44 (Fort 11); Assists: RSU 17 (Davis 12), ESU 16 (Thomas 6).
Fouled Out: None.
