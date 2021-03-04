The Lyon County Commission approved measures to improve the quality of emergency dispatch service during Thursday morning's action session.
The Commission gave Roxanne Van Gundy, Director of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, directions to move forward with the creation of and hiring for the position of quality assurance supervisor.
Van Gundy explained to the Commission how she envisions the quality assurance supervisor's role.
“You’re a dispatcher and you take a call and the quality assurance person will pull your call,” Van Gundy said. “I listen to it. I make sure you’re hitting all of the standards. And if you don’t, I come back to you and I say, ‘Hey, let’s listen to this call together, let’s talk about what went wrong so you can do better for next time.’ So mostly it’s somebody who’s going to catch problems before they become bigger problems.”
Van Gundy has been working to create this role for a couple of years and has met with other emergency communications centers in the state to see what they are doing and to identify how best to implement a quality assurance program in Lyon County.
“I have spoken to Rice County, Sedgwick County, Shawnee County and also Johnson [County] and the city of Chanute,” she said. “This is all a supervisor position within their center. Several of those counties, I’ve used some of their job descriptions to make ours.”
Because of the responsibilities the individual hired for this job would have, the position would likely require a time commitment beyond 40 hours a week, a flexible schedule to work with employees of all shifts and a background in both dispatch and quality assurance. Van Gundy told the Commission she already had some internal candidates who were interested in applying.
The position would be supervisory in nature and thus the salary would need to start at $18.18 per hour. Van Gundy said that there is enough room in the LCECC budget to add this position.
Commission Chairman Rollie Martin asked whether Van Gundy thought the position would be sustainable moving forward.
“I think it could be,” she said.
Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga and Newman Regional Health Infection Prevenionist Ester Knobloch updated the Commission on the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Lyon County.
Oyenuga reported that the county had received 400 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which had been designated for Newman Regional Health to administer. Now that the county will receive the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Oyenuga expects the vaccination rate to increase.
“Things are looking pretty hopeful and, from the meeting we had this morning, it looks like we’re going to keep getting more vaccines weekly,” she said. “We’re going to be able to go through the spaces a bit faster than we thought we were going to be able to previously so that all sounds like good news.”
Knobloch said that, with its 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, NRH would start focusing on other populations included in Phase 2, particularly workers at Hostess and EVCO. Meanwhile, Oyenuga said that LCPH will focus on employees in the meatpacking industry and people living in congregate settings like the Journeys and Quest in addition to the population that is 65 and older.
Commissioners mentioned other counties in the state which have relaxed their public health orders and asked Oyenuga and Knobloch about their thoughts on this.
“My opinion is that a lot of it is from pressure,” Oyenuga said. “Most people want to gather. That’s basically what I’m seeing here, the trends we’re seeing. The science hasn’t really shown that we should reduce our restrictions for now. … People want to go back to what we knew was normal in the past. They want kids to be in school. Economic reasons, definitely. Most people just want a semblance of what was normal in the past.”
The Commission will reexamine its public health orders next week and Oyenuga and Knobloch indicated that they will likely suggest that the Commission hold off on any changes for now.
The Commission also:
Approved the purchase of 200 new grave markers for veterans for a total of $8,651.73 to be paid with sales tax.
Decided not to assist the Americus Township with repairs to its cemetery road due to not wanting to conflict with local contractors or set a precedent for other townships.
Approved the purchase of a Load King Signature Series 503/554 SS SF Ton Lowboy trailer from Doonan Truck and Equipment of Wichita for $88,645 to be paid with sales tax.
Heard a presentation from LeeAnn Kehres from Southeast Kansas Works.
Approved the payment of $4,125 to Election Source for the county’s yearly equipment license agreement.
