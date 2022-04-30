The weather was perfect for tree planting Thursday morning at Soden's Grove Park.
City Horticulturist Joshua Nelson, assisted by Lori Edie planted a Cottonless Cottonwood (Populus deltoides) in honor of Mayor Becky Smith as part of Arbor Day festivities.
Mayor Smith proclaimed April 29th as Arbor Day in Emporia during the April 20th City Commission meeting.
The Cottonless Cottonwood is a fast-growing tree that it does not produce the cotton that the eastern cottonwood does, making it a less messy variety. They can reach heights of 70-80 feet.
A tree is planted each year in honor of the mayor. It is part of the Tree City USA application and is a requirement to maintain that designation.
The Tree City USA program has been greening up cities and towns across America since 1976. It is a nationwide movement that provides the framework necessary for communities to manage and expand their public trees.
