Laura A. Hammond, 87, of Emporia, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, April 12 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Born October 10, 1932 in Turner, Michigan to Wesley and Norma Case. Laura embarked on a life filled with giving herself to her family, country and others over the next 87 years.
After graduating high school, Laura enlisted in the Air Force, later working in the Pentagon and was elected to the Honor Flight in 1953. Laura spent two years in the service and later married another member of the Air Force, Ross Hammond, on January 2, 1953 in Rockville, MD. They later divorced.
Over the next 20 years, Laura spent her time traveling to various Air Force bases while raising a family of five children. Laura and Ross later settled in Reading, Kansas to continue raising their family. At Reading, Laura embarked on a successful 20+ year career at Dolly Madison Bakery in Emporia.
After retirement, Laura turned her attention to volunteering for several non-profit agencies in Emporia. Her volunteer stints took her to the Salvation Army, Lyon County R.S.V.P., the Lyon County Historical Society, Newman Regional Hospital and others over the next 10+ years.
Laura devoted the rest of her years to spending time and further touching the lives of her children and extended family. Her dedication, strength and quiet, but powerful love will live on with Donna (Jim) Ast of Loveland, CO; Danny Hammond of Emporia; Susan (Stacy) Simpson of Emporia; Ross Hammond Jr. of Lawrence, KS; and Jenny Hammond of Lenexa, KS. Her extended family includes her grandkids, Sibyl, Crystal, Kendra, Mackenzie, Caitlin, Jordan and Nicholas. Great grandchildren touched by Laura include Tori, Jazmine, Tianna, Destiny, Patrick Jr., Jalen and Eli; and several relatives in Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Norma; siblings, Melvin, Ervin, William; and sisters, Wanda, Violet and Virginia.
Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service in the Reading Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
