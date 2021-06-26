Steve and Becky Morgan of Emporia are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Becky Goodman and Steve Morgan were married July 11, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Council Grove. They met when Dwight High School unified with Council Grove in 1968.
Mr. Morgan was employed with IBP and Tyson Food for 47 years before retiring in 2017.
Mrs. Morgan is a homemaker and was employed as a paraeducator for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools and in food service and the health department at Tyson.
The couple has three children: John and Kris Morgan of Tonganoxie; Luke and Adrienne Morgan of Olathe; and Dallas and Sarah Luthi of Madison. They have 11 grandchildren: Calvin, Emma and Corinne Morgan; Emory, Montgomery, Kendry and Callon Morgan; Cohen, Caylin, Colter and Cooper Luthi.
The couple’s children will host a come and go reception for family and friends from 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Flint Hills Bible Church, 1836-E US 50, Emporia.
The couple requests no gifts.
