Sharon Ikerd

Sharon was born on May 23, 1941 in Las Vegas, New Mexico the daughter of Walter A. and Eula B. Freeman Unruh. She married William E. Ikerd on November 19, 1961 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He died on March 20, 2006 in Emporia.
Survivors include: son, Randall S. Ikerd of Emporia; daughter, Terri L. (Joe) Zumbrum of Americus; grandchildren, Christena K. (Caleb) Chaney, Michelle L. Zumbrum, Lane G. (Kalee) Ikerd, and Luke J. Ikerd; great-grandchildren, Berkley K. Chaney and Charlee L. Chaney, Miranda S. Taylor, and Jacob Zumbrum.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter-in-law, Debra Ikerd.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to Grace United Methodist Church or Friends of the 4-H can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
Sharon met husband, Bill, in Las Vegas, NM when he began his career with ATSF Railroad. They were introduced by a mutual friend and married shortly after. Sharon and Bill moved to Chicago, IL where both of their children were born. Bill’s next stop for the Railroad was La Junta, CO before moving their family to Emporia in 1970.
During the next 16 years, they raised their children who were actively involved in 4-H and Bill and Sharon both served as leaders. Sharon also chaperoned groups of 4-Hers to Michigan and Pennsylvania. After their children were in school, Sharon began working in Food Service at USD #253. She then went to work for Butcher School where all the meals (including rolls, buns and pastries) were made from scratch. Sharon loved meeting and working with the ESU student athletes that volunteered to serve lunches.
In 1986, Sharon and Bill followed the railroad to Topeka. They lived in Meriden where Sharon worked in food service in Jefferson County schools. In 1990, Sharon and Bill once again moved with the railroad to Kansas City. In 1995, when Bill decided to retire early, Sharon’s only desire was to move back to Emporia to be close to her children and grandchildren.
Upon returning to Emporia, Sharon went back to work part-time at Village School serving lunches and rejoined Grace Methodist Church where she was a member of the Abigail Circle. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her church family particularly “Coffee and Chat” on Thursday mornings. Sharon also became active with Friends of the Library where she volunteered weekly assisting with book donations for the book fair. Friends of 4-H was a natural fit for Sharon since both grandsons were actively involved. She enjoyed watching them show their animals and supported them any way she could. Sharon was also a member of the Prairie Hens extension unit. Sharon and family continue to sponsor a trophy for the shooting sports each year. Sharon was also a member of the Cosmopolitan Study Club where she was currently the Vice President. She enjoyed the monthly lunches and learning opportunities with her friends.
Sharon was a great supporter of all three grandchildren’s sports following them around the state cheering them on. You couldn’t miss that Sharon was also an avid KU basketball and Royals fan. Many days she would be sporting apparel from these two favorites. Sharon rarely missed a game whether on TV or radio. In 2016, Sharon treated her entire family to a trip to Kauffman Stadium to watch the Royals play. It was one of her favorite memories.
Sharon never embraced technology and preferred to handwrite or type a letter or pick up the phone to catch up with friends and family. After Bill’s death, Sharon decided to sell her home and moved to Ashley II where she lived for the past 11 years. Sharon loved to bake and share with neighbors, friends and family. She also enjoyed taking care of the “boys” mowing or doing maintenance at Ashley. She would remind them that there were Schwan’s treats in the freezer in the Community Building. Sharon also enjoyed taking care of the planters at Ashley II in the summer and loved attending the Christmas Brunch in December.
Sharon was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in March and immediately began chemotherapy. During Sharon’s last days, she relied heavily on her faith and continued to read her bible passages when she was able. She never complained and passed quietly to be rejoined with her beloved husband. Sharon will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.