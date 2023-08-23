Nelda Swan passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on September 25, 1936 in Lakin, KS to Ray and Fern Combes.
She moved to Lebo, KS and graduated from Lebo High School. Soon after she met and married Eldon Swan. She attended Flint Hills Technical College in the Licensed Practical Nurse program.
She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Emporia until it closed. She transferred to St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita, KS until retiring. She ran a daycare in her home. She worked in the nurse’s office at both Lowther North and South.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Swan; parents, Ray and Fern Combes; her brothers, Ray Combes Jr and Wayne Combes; and sister, Lois Stutzman.
She is survived by her brother, Harlan Combes and wife Marsha of Wichita, KS; her daughter, Linda Kelly and husband Jeff; her sons, Steve Swan and wife Deanne, Mike Swan and wife Sami; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.