ECKT Ford Club meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Conference Room at the Burlington Library located on Hwy. 75. Members are asked to bring a side dish to compliment beef lasagna which will be eaten before the meeting.
All meetings are open to the public, please feel free to visit. For more information call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
Girl Scouts Fall Fun 2020
The Girl Scouts will hold its 2020 fall fun event from 9 a.m. - noon Oct. 17 at 1236 E. 12th Ave. Girls will pick a pumpkin, get a chance to decorate. Play games, dabble in crafts. Fun Patch and snacks provided.
Cost is $20 for girls, adults are free. Register on Ultra Camp by visiting www.ultracamp.com/info/sessiondetail.aspx. Cookie credits can be used.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon. - 6 p.m. Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Emporia Presbyterian Church, 1702 W. 15th Ave.
Make a life-saving appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-RED-CROSS. Drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment, and bring your photo ID.
Sertoma scholarship breakfast
The Sertoma Club of Emporia will hold its annual breakfast to benefit its scholarships from 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Menu is biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and milk or juice. Drive-thru.
Tickets are $5 each and available from Sertoma members or Elton Jensen at Sutherlands.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Friday.
Sales in September
First Christian Church, 12th Avenue and Market Street, will have a “Sales In September” of clothing and household items from 9 - noon each Saturday in September in the north parking lot, weather permitting.
