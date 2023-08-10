Gary L. Jensen formerly of rural Council Grove died on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor in Emporia. He was 90.
Gary was born on January 19, 1933, in Emporia, the son of Sophus and Mae Silfies Jensen. He married Janice D. Parker on December 30, 1956, in Ozawkie, Kansas. She died on April 22, 2014, in Council Grove, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: sons, Craig Jensen and Belinda of Stratford, Oklahoma and Doug and Cindy Jensen of Council Grove, Kansas; grandchildren, Tyler and Jodi Jensen.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister, Phyllis Ann Smith.
Gary served in the United States Navy. He spent his life as a farmer and worked at various shops as a mechanic. He was a member of Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also belonged to the Americus Masonic Lodge #109 A.F. & A.M. Gary served on the USD 251 School Board, the Rock Creek Watershed and the Lyon County Fair Board.
Cremation is planned with a Private Graveside service at the Sunnyside Cemetery north of Americus. The family request no flowers with a Memorial contribution to the Americus Masonic Lodge can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
