The Lyon County Commission approved a contract for animal quarantine services with Raise Your Paws, LCC. Thursday, after negotiations to renew a contract with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills fell through.
Sheriff Jeff Cope presented commissioners with the contract, which would guarantee the county three kennels at Raise Your Paws, 312 Commercial St, with 24-hour access to the facility. The kennels will be separated from other animals at the dog daycare center, allowing the county to house quarantine and court-hold animals.
The county is required by statute to house quarantine animals. The Kansas rabies control law states that dogs or cats suspected of biting humans must be isolated for 10 days — or as determined by the local health officer.
“We work with Lyon County Public Health on how to handle bites, when those occur, how do we quarantine that animal,” Cope said, adding the county would also be able to address court-hold animals. However, neither the shelter nor Raise Your Paws will be able to address stray animals in the county.
“Since October, anytime we have called we have been told the shelter is full, so we have had the ability, really since October, to do anything with stray animals,” Cope said.
The new contract with Raise Your Paws will go into effect on March 1. Until then, the county will continue to utilize the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and any animals still at the shelter will be transferred to Raise Your Paws at the beginning of the month.
At $1,000 a month, Cope said the contract with Raise Your Paws is a little more than the 2015 contract with the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, but less than the last “good faith alteration” suggested by the Humane Society earlier this month.
According to Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille, the last proposal to the county included two kennels for quarantine and court holds and a $25,000 annual fee, a little over double that of the new contract with Raise Your Paws.
Cope said that Raise Your Paws owner Melanie Smith reached out to him about having extra space to help with the county’s intakes. He added that he is looking forward to the agreement with Raise Your Paws, including the transparency when taxpayer dollars are involved.
“We went down and toured the facility. It’s very clean, up-to-date and pretty new,” Cope said. “They seem to have all the stuff in place to do that. They have the licensing, the insurance that’s required.”
Smith told The Gazette Thursday that Raise Your Paws would be providing three kennels away from other animals in the daycare, with added safety measures to ensure there is no transfer of communicable diseases.
“We have three kennels that are separated from our other kennels and we do clean the kennels every single day,” Smith said. “We will also have a partition in front of those kennels so that kennel cough can't be projected forward onto the dogs that we have currently in our care that are owned by other people, which is also why we require that all dogs are current on their vaccinations before they even enter our building.”
Smith added that quarantine animals would also be given vaccines as soon as possible, though Raise Your Paws would not be handling any veterinarian services.
“If an animal becomes ill while they are in our care, and under the quarantine still, the sheriff is going to come to pick them up and take them to get that care as well,” Smith said. “So, we will not be doing euthanasia at our facility and they will be taken to a veterinarian to have that done.”
Smith added that she is not trying to take over from the shelter, stating that she simply wants to help out where she can.
“They've done a good job. They do a service for it. There was a need that needed to be done,” Smith said. “The shelter is full on a regular basis and I currently have a couple of spots that I can help out with.”
Achille agreed, saying that the more people helping to ensure care for the animals of the community, the better.
“When myself and another Humane Society board member toured Raise Your Paws in November of 2021, it was a really good experience,” Achille said. “They did a lot of work to that building. It's a great business to have here in town for community members so the idea that we're able to also tap into that, it's going to help more animals. Overall I think this can be a win-win.”
As for the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, Achille said things should return to business as usual, with even more capacity to focus on other animals in the community.
“Hopefully with us being able to continue and get back to work in some way, and then with their new relationship, it just brings more people to the table to help,” Achille said.
Achille also shared that the shelter’s good standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office should be renewed within the next few days.
On Thursday, the county shared concerns that the Humane Society was not in good standing with the SOS’s office. Achille said the issue was simply a missing form.
“The form has been submitted and our check is in the mail,” she said. “They told us about three to five days and everything there will be updated. It's a shame, it's a form that took maybe two minutes to update but you have to wait for the postal service or the fax service and then the processing time in the office. So sadly this broke out on a Friday, so we had to wait over the weekend and then for the get back from who we needed to in the office. Big deal, of course, but also very easy to remedy.”
