Floyd Leroy McCracken of Emporia died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was 82.
Floyd was born on November 12, 1937 in Olivet, Kansas the son of Earl and Cora Boothby McCracken. He married Terry L. Carley on December 1, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas. She died on November 30, 2019 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, Brian McCracken of Emporia; daughter, Desiree (Dede) Brunner and husband Mark of Ramona; grandchildren, Jake (Stephanie) McCracken, John McCracken, Carley (Jase) Smedley, and AJ Throgmorton; great-granddaughter, Karsen McCracken; sister, Margaret Johnson of Camarillo, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Terry; brothers, John McCracken and Edward McCracken.
Floyd owned and operated Floyd’s Autobody Muffler & Brakes in Emporia that opened in 1968 for forty plus years before retiring fourteen years ago. He was a past state president of the Automotive Service Council. Floyd served 8 years on the city council and also served as mayor of Emporia.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with a visitation from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday night at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Bushong Cemetery, Bushong, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Alzheimer’s Group, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, or the Buck Animal Fund can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
